Jurassic Jungle is bringing dinosaurs to Macon for a weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon is getting sent to Prehistoric times as Jurassic Jungle LIVE brings dinosaurs to the Anderson Conference Center for families to meet and interact with.

The non-profit organization, Jurassic Jungle Inc., is putting on a show with 14 different dinosaurs Friday through Sunday (July 23-25) for dino fans of all ages.

Jurassic Jungle says they aim to help people experience natural history like no other show, and that their immersive and educational show is made to inspire creativity in children. The interactive show places an emphasis on the importance of the conservation for animals and education centered around prehistoric creatures.

Tickets to see the show are $19.00 for general admission, and the show will be going on all weekend.

For more information on how to register for tickets to the Jurassic Jungle LIVE show, click the link here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/macon-jurassic-jungle-live-tickets-153340785417?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb