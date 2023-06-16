Juneteenth Parade to impact traffic flow in downtown Macon on Monday, June 19

Key downtown Macon roads will be temporarily closed for the inaugural Juneteenth Parade on Monday, June 19.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Key downtown Macon roads will be temporarily closed for the inaugural Juneteenth Parade on Monday, June 19.

The parade, which will start at 11 a.m. at the Tubman African American Museum, located at 310 Cherry Street, will move down Cherry Street, take a left on Second Street and continue onto Poplar Street before culminating at MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Vehicle traffic will not be allowed on Cherry Street and Poplar Street beginning at 7 a.m.

The following streets will be blocked:

Cherry Street between Fifth Street and First Street.

Poplar Street from First Street to Fifth Street and from First Street to Second Street.

Third Street spanning from Cherry Street to Plum Street.

MLK Jr. Boulevard from Mulberry Street to Plum Street.

Fifth Street from Oglethorpe to Mulberry Street.

The street closures will remain in effect for the duration of the Juneteenth Parade.

Signs indicating “No Parking” have been placed along the parade route. Starting at 7 a.m., no vehicles will be permitted to park on the parade route until the event concludes.