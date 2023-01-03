Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash

The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan roads

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County.

The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder.

An investigation shows, the driver, Jerry Stinson, of Juliette, ran off the road and hit several trees. The vehicle overturned multiple times and Stinson was partially ejected.

He died at the scene.