Judge quashes subpoenas against MWA board members

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Judge has ruled against District Attorney Anita Howard involving potential violations within the Macon Water Authority.

In a Facebook post on Friday, District Attorney Howard says she opened an investigation in October, when Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart Sr. had concerns of potential violations by four elected board members.

Howard then asked a grand jury to review the concerns and other the information presented to her. After reviewing the information, the jury voted to initiate a civil investigation and issued subpoenas to the board members for their testimony.

The four board members hired attorneys to file motions to quash the subpoenas.

Howard says the judge heard arguments on the motions in December, and recently ruled in favor of quashing the subpoenas.