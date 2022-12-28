Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues

Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after the county has worked around the clock to replace major water breaks caused by freezing temperatures.

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend.

In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues.

“I’ve been around local government for a little over 12 years now, and I’ve never been through anything quiet like this,” Rizner said. “I think it’s three different things that are all related to the cold weather. One of those being breaks in our distribution center and then individual home owners and businesses had breaks and leaks. They’re caused by the freezing pipes, and then people dripping their pipes to keep from their pipes freezing.”

According to Jones County Water Department Superintendent Brandon Stark, the main water distribution in the city of Gray is up and running.

“Currently everything on our end has been repaired,” Stark said. “I’m sure that there’s still leaks in the system that haven’t been called in at residents’ houses, but we are on the up and up at the time.”

Residents in Haddock are still on a boil water advisory that was put into place Monday.

The water department advises residents to conserve water until the tanks are filled.

“We’re in a lot better shape than we were the other day,” Stark said. “You still need to conserve for the next week. There’s no need to be washing vehicles right now. Conserve as much as you can, but we’re getting there.”

According to city officials, the boil water advisory in Haddock will be lifted within the next week. If you have any questions, contact the water department at (478) 743-3211.