Areas in Jones County under Boil Water Advisory

(41NBC/WMGT) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in Jones County as of Thursday afternoon due to the repair of a water main leak and a loss of pressure.

The Jones County Water Department says the advisory comes out of an abundance of caution, as a potential health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

The areas the advisory has been issued for include: 500-800 blocks of River North Blvd, River Hills Lane, River Forest Drive, River Pointe Condos, Plantation Drive and Shoreline circle.

The Water Department says that those experiencing water outages or low pressure water are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, they say residents should do the following:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

The advisory is in effect until the Jones County Water System has finished testing to be confident that there isn’t a public health concern. Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Jones County Water Department at 478-743-3211.