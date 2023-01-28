Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship.

According to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia, Finney ignites a spirit of leadership, success and inspiration for her peers. Finney says she wants to help others by becoming a travel nurse in the future.

The Youth of the Year is an annual competition that consists of a recommendation, personal statements, a written essay and a panel interview.

Finney will go on to represent BGCCG at the state level in March. If she is victorious, she will receive more than $7,000 in scholarships and participate in the regional competition. She could then prevail to the national level with a chance to receive a $25,000 scholarship.