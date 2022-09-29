Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning parents about TikTok Challenge

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about a possible TikTok challenge that could put teens in danger.

The sheriff’s office issued the warning on its Facebook page after a student needed medical attention Tuesday afternoon. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a high school student got sick after eating a brownie he said he found on the side of the road.

The report says the student was shaking and his eyes had a glazed look.

The teen was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says parents need to talk with their kids about the dangers of eating unfamiliar items.