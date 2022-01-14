Jones County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man found dead on December 27, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says he was found near Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road in Jones County, and they believe he was placed there after he died.

The GBI has created a forensic rendering of what the man may have looked like.

He was found with a red and black plaid shirt. They say he is a Black man, approximately 5’8” tall, and probably between 65 and 80-years old.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office asks if you recognize this person who may or may not have been missing, contact them at (478) 986-3489.