Jones County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on underage drinking

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

Lt. Kenny Gleaton says investigators conducted a compliance check at 19 of the county’s convenience and grocery stores.

The sheriff’s office sent a minor under investigator supervision to attempt to purchase alcohol at the establishments.

According the sheriff’s office, clerks at nine of the stores received a citation for selling alcohol to minors.

“We’re disappointed and shocked that the problem was this widespread,” Lt. Gleaton said. “Hopefully those owners and operators will address the issue with their employee, and I feel very confident that those store operators will address it properly.”

The Texaco gas station of Gray was one of the locations cited. Manager Kiki Alexander says this is unacceptable.

“There’s no excuse,” Alexander said. “You have to check ID, you have to check the date, the year, and even if they’re a day away from their 21st birthday, they still can’t slide.”

She’s working with employees to make sure they thoroughly check for identification.

“I am a mom, and I wouldn’t want anyone doing that to my son even if he’s 16 or 17,” she said. “The legal age is 21.”

Clerks who received a citation will have to appear in court.

The following locations were found to be out of compliance. Citations were issued to the clerks who made the sales.