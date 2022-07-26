Jones County School System holds ‘Back to School Bash’

Jones County parents and students were at Butler Recreational Hall Monday morning to get free book bags filled with school supplies and lunches.

Screenshot (4)

The Jones County School District wanted to make sure parents are ready to send their students back into the classrooms next week.

Parents like Brenda Nelson say this is a great way to help parents who aren’t able to get their child what they need.

“I think them doing this is excellent,” Nelson said. “I’m retired, so I don’t have the extra money to buy the supplies, so it helps us a lot.”

Students had the opportunity to check out a Google Chromebook to use for the upcoming school year. Jones County Family Connections coordinator Joy Carr says the new technology is just as important as pencils and paper.

“We’ve had a lot of smiles and a lot of thank you’s as they’ve gone to the different tables and they see the different resources that are available for them,” Carr said.

The organization also partnered with other groups in the community to get kids involved in different extracurricular activities and to give parents resources to make sure their student is successful this school year.

“We just want to make sure all of this is available to them and that they can can come and share in the community resources and take back what they need for their students,” Carr said.

The Jones County Transportation Department was also at Monday’s event and spoke with parents about bus routes for this year.

Jones County students head back to class on August 2.