Jones County man arrested for dogfighting, drugs and guns

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Jones County man has been arrested in connection to dogfighting and drug charges.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, May 19th, a search warrant was executed on Briarwood Circle in Jones County, and that investigators found about 7 pounds of marijuana and 5 firearms. Investigators also found what they believed to be evidence of a dogfighting ring, which led to them executing a second search warrant.

In this second search warrant, JCSO seized over 20 dogs from the residence, as well as treadmills, weighted collars, chains, veterinary medications, and other dogfighting related items. With the help of Jones County Animal Services, all dogs were removed from the residence.

Dan Cleveland has been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felony, and Dogfighting.