Jones County looking to hire bus drivers before new school year begins

Wendy Vaughn, Director of Transportation for the Jones County School District, says school routes have decreased from 54 to 50.

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As Jones County parents get ready to send their kids back to school, some may see a change in bus routes. It’s to accommodate to the shortage of bus drivers this year.

Wendy Vaughn, Director of Transportation for the Jones County School District, says school routes have decreased from 54 to 50.

“It’s nothing new. It’s nothing different from any other county in the sate of Georgia or in the Untied States. We’re all looking for bus drivers,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says the decreased routes will cause longer bus rides and merging routes for kids coming home from school. She says the district is doing everything it can to make sure kids get to school on time.

“So there are all of things they’ve been going on in transportation all summer long,” said Vaughn. “Now here it is we’re two weeks out and we’re having to go back in implement and change routes to accommodate those shortages.”

The Jones County School Transportation is hiring bus drivers to fill the shortage. Katina Davis is the Routing Supervisor, she says the application process is simple.

“The application process is strictly online. It makes it a whole lot easier. You don’t have to fill out an application you just got to click a few buttons and we’ll get it,” said Davis.

If you’re interested in applying to become a bus driver click here.