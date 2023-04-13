Jones County Deputy fired, arrested, and charged for Sexual Exploitation of Children

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office was fired, taken into custody, and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Sheriff Reece made a post on the JCSO’s Facebook page describing the incident, saying that Deputy Kevin Harden had been with JCSO since 2017.

Reece thanks the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their hard work, as well as the dedicated men and women of Law Enforcement who work to protect children and expose those who prey on them.

The full post from Sheriff Reece can be read here: