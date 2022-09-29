Jones County College and Career Academy encouraging trade jobs

The Jones County College and Career Academy is working with local industry partners to offer new opportunities to students.

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Jones County College and Career Academy is working with local industry partners to offer new opportunities to students.

Several industry leaders, colleges, and career academies in Middle Georgia, visited the Jones County College and Career Academy for the 15th annual Education and Business Summit hosted by the office of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. They spoke about the importance of getting students involved in trade-oriented jobs.

Policy Director for Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, James Beal, says there’s a major need for those seeking a trade.

“There’s a huge need for skill trade, professional tradesmen, and things like that, that can be taught at technical schools and these college career academies early on,” Beal said. “Middle Georgia is a economic engine here and it’s growing, but we have college and career academies all across the state. So, it’s bringing all those together and they can hear from the successes throughout Middle Georgia, and then maybe they can transplant those and mimic them in their own area.”

Chairman of the Jones County Career Academy, Kris Towers, says students have more opportunities to finds skill set jobs than ever before.

“There’s so many more pathways than what is previously offer say at Jones County with the college and career academy now,” he said. “It gives them an opportunities just to see the vast array that’s available for them.”

The Jones County School System hopes to give students the experience they need to be successful in the work force.