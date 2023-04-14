Jones County Boil Water Advisory issued due to water main break

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for areas of the Jones County Water system after a water main break.

According to the Jones County Water Department, the advisory has been issued for areas of Highway 49 (200 Blocks), Hickory Ridge Dr, Timothy Cir, Chapman Rd, Chapman Dr, Graystone Pointe, Graystone Cir, Chapman Crossing and the surrounding areas.

The main break may be disrupting water supply or causing pressure to drop very low levels– because of this, there is a potential health hazard due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure. Those in these areas are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

Samples are being collected to ensure the water is safe to drink, and the Water Department says results will hopefully be available by 6 p.m. Saturday.