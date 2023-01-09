Jon Burns elected as Georgia’s 75th Speaker of the House

Jon Burns - Photo Credit to Georgia House of Representatives

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s 75th Speaker of the House was elected Monday morning.

According to the Georgia House of Representatives, State Representative Jon Burns of Newington was selected to serve as the presiding officer of the House without opposition. Burns will be responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees, as well as assigning legislation to committees, calling legislation for debate, and enforcing the rules of the House.

Burns has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2004, and has previously served as the Chairman of Special Rules Committee and the Game, Fish, and Parks Committee. He was also elected by his colleagues as Majority Leader in 2015 and served in that position until his nomination as Speaker this past November. Burns has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and holds a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School.

Here’s what Burns had to say about the election:

“I am honored to have the trust and confidence of my colleagues in the House to serve as their Speaker,”…“My vision for the House is straightforward – the House will continue to lead. It will continue to be independent while working with our colleagues in the Senate and the Governor. It will continue to champion policies which keep Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family.”