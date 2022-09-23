Johnson County School District implements additional safety measures at stadium

The Johnson County School District has partnered with law enforcement to improve safety at the football stadium after shots were fired near the stadium last month.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County School District has partnered with law enforcement to improve safety at the football stadium.

Johnson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Watkins says his number one priority is keeping everyone safe.

That’s why additional safety measures for the football stadium was a no-brainer.

“Our board shared that whatever we needed to do to ensure that our fans feel safe to go ahead and do it,” he said.

These additional measures come after a shooting incident near the football stadium last month.

If you stop by to watch a game, you will now see more law enforcement. The school district partnered with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wrightsville Police Department.

Chief of Police Aaron Price says there will be at least six officers at the stadium during events.

“Realistically we’ll have about 8 to 10 at each game, and they’ll be staged strategically throughout the stadium,” he said.

As a father, Chief Price knows how important the safety of a child is.

He also has some advice if you attend a Johnson County game.

“If you see anything that stands out, just flag down any of the law enforcement officers that’s around,” he said. “Let them know what you see, could be absolutely nothing, but I would rather be on the safe side.”

You’ll also see more metal detectors at the entrance of the stadium and additional lighting to make sure the stadium and parking lot is well lit. Once you enter, there will be no re-entry.

Dr. Watkins hopes these measures will create a safer environment. He also welcome feedback from the community.

“If there is ways that we can improve to ensure that everyone feels even more safe, we’re willing to listen,” he said.

The school district says it will add more long-term safety measures in the next few weeks.