Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests.

The enforcement campaign was put on to combat DUI drivers and criminal activity, it involved road checks during the evening and early morning hours on Friday and Saturday. The operation also led deputies to be involved in 2 separate vehicle pursuits ending in arrests. Deputies also recovered 4 firearms and about $2,900 in U.S. currency.

Deputies also intercepted a suspected prison drop package of drugs that included a large drone as well as Marijuana, Extasy, and a vehicle and foot pursuit that led to 2 arrests. Those involved in that drop were charged with the following:

One (1) DUI

Three (3) Possession of Marijuana

Two (2) Possession of drugs with intent to distribute

Two (2) Trafficking Extasy

One (1) Georgia Street Gang Activity

Two (2) Fleeing and Eluding

Two (2) Possession of firearm during commission of a crime

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office release ends with a quote from Sheriff Rowland, warning, “Drug traffickers beware: law enforcement will find you, and you will be prosecuted”.