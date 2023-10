Johnson County High School students to have virtual learning Thursday and Friday

Post from Johnson County Schools' social media

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Johnson County High School will not be having in-person classes Thursday or Friday.

According to a social media post from Johnson County Schools early Thursday, a roof drain on the high school side of the building failed. High Schoolers are expected to be on virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.

The school system clarified that this change only applies to high school students.