John Collins slam secures Hawks win

Young scores 31 in Hawks win

The Atlanta Hawks squeaked by a three-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta went down early with the Pelicans leading by as many as 16 points in the first quarter. But the Hawks quickly rebounded in the second and brought the game within two.

Pelicans’ Devonte Graham hit a buzzer-beating three to end the first half to take a 59-53 lead at halftime.

The second half was tightly contested as no team led by over seven points the rest of the game. With one minute and 37 seconds left in the final quarter, the game was tied at 98 apiece.

With just under a minute left in regulation, Trae Young took a 28-foot three-pointer which clanked off the front iron, hit the backboard and was then dunked back in by John Collins to convert the game-winning bucket.

Deandre Hunter locked up Brandon Ingram during his final game-winning attempt, forcing a turnover and guaranteeing the win for the Hawks.

Atlanta scored 52 of its points in the paint and out-rebounded the Pelicans by 11. Trae Young scored a game-high 31 points.

The Hawks face off against the 3-1 Wizards tonight at 7 p.m.