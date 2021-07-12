Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75th wedding anniversary in Plains, Georgia

PLAINS, Georgia (NBC NEWS) — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th anniversary together, making them the longest-married presidential couple in American history

They decided to host their celebration at Plains High School, where over 300 family and friends attended- including former president Bill Clinton.

“And to my wife Rosalynn I want to express my particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife.” Said former president Carter.

The former first lady also had this to say:

“When I was growing up, high school, college, I didn’t think I would every get married. I didn’t like boys, it was boys back then because it was that period. But I didn’t know how to talk to them, I didn’t want to go out with them…And then along came Jimmy Carter and my life has been an adventure ever since.”