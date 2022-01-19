Jeff Goldblum features MGA Aviation in Disney+ show

Jeff Goldblum poses with late MGA faculty member Lisa Henry during filming of his show "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia State University’s aviation campus is in the spotlight, thanks to the one and only Jeff Goldblum.

He visited the campus last year to film his Disney+ series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Goldblum spent three days getting an in-depth look at the program. He was guided by late MGA faculty member, Lisa Henry.

She was the program coordinator of the Air Traffic Management Department before she passed away in August.

The dean for the School of Aviation, Adon Clark, shares what it means to see her legacy captured in the show.

“She’ll obviously live on through her students. She has educated and trained over the years and will pass on what they’ve learned from her,” he said. “But to hopefully inspire more people to get involved in air traffic control.”

The episode featuring MGA Eastman is called “Puzzles” and it’s now available for streaming on Disney+.