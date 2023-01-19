JBA hosts ‘Dare to Live’ benefit show to help downtown Macon celebrity

The "Dare to Live" benefit show at JBA was organized to help local downtown celebrity and former Kudzu restaurant employee, Darin Kline.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The JBA Venue and Bar, along with local artists, are hosting an evening of fellowship and music on Friday, January 20 to help a friend in need.

The “Dare to Live” benefit show at JBA was organized to help local downtown celebrity and former Kudzu restaurant employee, Darin Kline.

Kline has been diagnosed with late-stage liver failure and is trying to get added to the national donor list. 15% of all sales from the show will be donated to fund Kline’s medical expenses.

“It will, at the very least, lift up his spirits and definitely help him financially,” Brandon Lawler, the owner of the JBA Venue and Bar, said. “That’s the main goal of this all, so I hope it’ll have a positive impact on him.”

The Dare to Dream benefit show will start Friday at 7 p.m.

JBA, along with other restaurants in Macon, will be selling the Darin’s Sober Shot mocktail in honor of Kline.

All proceeds from the mocktail sales will go toward Kline’s medical expenses.