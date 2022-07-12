Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple.

Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe’s widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s long-time mentor, Finance Minister Taro Aso, said the two former prime ministers were “bonded together as they thought about Japan’s national interest.”