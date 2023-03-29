Japanese exchange students visit Dublin, participate in STEM learning

Students toyed with VR headsets, flight simulators, robotics stations and more

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eighth graders at Irish Gifted Academy made some new friends from halfway around the world. Twelve foreign exchange students from Osaki, Japan toured the school’s stem lab on Tuesday.

The students spent the day working with Dublin students on STEM activities. The students toyed with VR headsets, flight simulators and robotics stations.

Osaki, Miyagi Japan and Dublin, Georgia are sister cities. The Sister City relationship started 25 years ago when Dublin Mayor Bob Walker partnered with Osaki due to common YKK facilities. Japanese students have visited Dublin eight times. And Dublin representatives have visited Osaki three times.

The students are in Georgia through Friday.