JAG Program awards Macon $87,224 to reduce crime

COLUMBUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Congressman Sanford Bishop announced Tuesday, October 19, 2021, that the U.S. Department of Justice would be awarding $287,195 to multiple cities in Georgia through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program– Macon being one of the cities selected.

According to the release, the JAG program is part of an effort to prevent and control crime that focuses on the needs of the state or the needs of units of local government. $87,224 Is slated to go to the City of Macon, the money is supposed to go towards reducing crime in the area, in ways that range from equipment for public safety officers, supporting mental health programs, training, personnel, law enforcement programs, planning, to crime victim and witness programs and more.

Additionally, the following funds will be awarded to these other Georgia cities:

The City of Albany will receive $83,805

The City of Americus will receive $12,155

The City of Columbus will receive $104,731

B.H. Skip Henderson, the Mayor of Columbus, says that the grant will be going towards body cameras, intelligence led policing, and upgrading the emergency operations center in the area for first responders. While the Chief of the Albany Police Department says their funding will go support youth engagement, use of force de-escalation, and recruitment efforts within the department.