Ivey works to improve water distribution system with community development grants

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Ivey is taking action to improve its water distribution system by replacing its old pipeline that has been in place since the 1960s.

The effort is being funded by two community development block grants.

Ivey City Councilman Lloyd Hatfield emphasized the advisories were a safety precaution when the water was shut off to replace old pipes.

“People need to understand that we are as a city working to improve our distribution system,” Hatfield said. “And they need to understand that there are growing pains as we improve the system, but in the end it will be an improvement for all.”

The City of Ivey is currently in the process of applying for a 2023 community development block grant to continue the water line improvements.