Isolated thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A few thunderstorms are possible around Middle Georgia on a hot Thursday afternoon.

Today

Temperatures are continuing to bounce back from Monday’s cloudy start with highs this afternoon reaching into the mid 90s. Heat indexes will eclipse the 100 degree mark for most of Middle Georgia later today. Scattered cloud fields are likely through the afternoon with winds out of the west-southwest at about 5-10 mph. Storm odds are increased a bit from the past couple of afternoons, however most of the region will still stay dry. Any storms that form could have frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain, however.

One or two storms or a shower could linger into the early parts of tonight. A lot of upper level clouds are expected to hang around into tomorrow morning. This could lead to some really pretty sunrises in some parts of the region. It will be a warm and muggy beginning to our Friday with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s along with dew points in the lower 70s.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will be very similar to Thursday however cloud cover is expected to further increase in the evening. A few showers will be possible overnight and into the early parts of Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see mostly cloudy conditions with scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s both days before storms fire up. Next week will see increased heat with highs creeping towards the triple digits, however rain chances will be reduced.

