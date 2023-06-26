Isolated storms possible Monday evening; big time heat to take over

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front could bring a few spotty storms to Middle Georgia before drier, hot weather takes over Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight

Middle Georgia will take mostly clear conditions through the evening and into the overnight hours, however a few isolated storms will be possible. Some storms could have some strong winds or small hail, however widespread severe activity is not expected. In fact, storm odds have dropped considerably from earlier this morning. A few small showers will be possible for the southern half of the region overnight, however most of us will stay dry. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with heat indexes in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies will be with Middle Georgia throughout the day Tuesday with temperatures rising into the mid 90s. However, due to the passing cold front Monday night the heat indexes will also be in the mid 90s, or about 5 degrees below the feels like temperatures from Monday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at about 5-15 mph, helping ever so slightly to take the edge off the heat. Storms are not expected around the region tomorrow.

Overnight skies will be clear with north-northwest winds at about 5-10 mph helping to drop temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will also be hot and a bit drier with highs and heat indexes in the mid 90s once again. Winds will continue to come in from the northwest at about 5-10 mph. No storms are expected during the day or overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s heading into Thursday morning.

Humidity will begin to return Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 90s. That heat will stay into the weekend as rain chances climb back up, making things rather miserable in terms of the real feel. Heat indexes could push 110+ degrees over the weekend thanks to the increased humidity and rain chances. Make sure to drink plenty of water this week as well as wear sunscreen if you are going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

