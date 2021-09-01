Island Breeze Animal Rescue traveling to help Hurricane Ida victims

They need non perishable food and drinks in addition to pet food.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Island Breeze Animal Rescue in Twiggs County needs your help getting supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida.

The rescue is heading to Louisiana Thursday morning. Although they’re working with several other shelters across the country, they do need supplies to take to the Metairie Humane Shelter that was hit hard by the storm.

We spoke with the owner of Island Breeze, Crystal Vargas, about the supplies they need.

“They’re in desperate need of food, they’re in desperate need of cleaning supplies. Paper towels, even old towels that people aren’t using they could use to clean up with,” said Vargas.

You have until Wednesday to drop off supplies at their store on Railroad street. They also need non perishable food and drinks in addition to pet food.

If you can’t donate by Wednesday’s deadline, you can send monetary donations anytime. There’s a link to their Paypal on the Island Breeze Facebook page. Vargas will post updates on what supplies she buys with the donations.