Island Breeze Animal Rescue hosting low cost vet clinic

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you need low cost vet care, Island Breeze Animal Rescue is hosting a vet clinic Saturday.

The clinic will provide rabies shots for $14, heartworm tests for $31, and free booster shots for cats or dogs. The rabies shot comes with a free microchip while supplies lasts.

The founder of Island Breeze Animal Rescue, Crystal Vargas, says clinics like this are crucial for pet owners in Twiggs County.

“No matter where you’re from in the middle Georgia area, we wanted to provide something low cost that the community could afford and especially around the holidays,” said Vargas.

The clinic lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of IHS Pharmacy in Jeffersonville. Pet Supplies Plus will be there, and the event will have food, a mobile groomer, and a D.J.