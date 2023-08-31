Interim Bleckley County Sheriff announces plans to run in special election

Sheriff Daniel Cape says he wants to keep the job.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Interim Sheriff of Bleckley County says he wants to keep the job. Sheriff Daniel Cape announced his plans to run for the office of sheriff in the upcoming November special election.

Cape has 22 years of law enforcement experience. He stepped into the role of Interim Sheriff on August 21st, following the resignation of former Sheriff Kris Coody who pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference in Cobb County.

Cape says he is starting his campaign by reaching out to friends, support groups, and community leaders to ask for their endorsement and support.

In a statement he says quote: “Bleckley County has been my home for a very long time, and I want to do everything within my capabilities to continue to make our community a quality and safe place to live, work and raise our families.”