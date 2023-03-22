Interactive map app coming to Rose Hill Cemetery

The Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration Board is partnering with the Oak Ridge Project to bring the city's history into the modern era.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is celebrating its bicentennial, and the Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration Board is partnering with the Oak Ridge Project to bring the city’s history into the modern era with an app.

The digital map app, currently in development, will use GPS to locate burial sites of people interred at Rose Hill Cemetery. Users will also be able to view obituaries and pictures of historical figures in the app.

Researcher and digital map developer, Jessica Taylor, explained why technology is the best part of the project.

“It makes it accessible and right there in people’s pockets to where they can just scan a code, find out where their family is at and then go see them and pay their respects,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, one of the biggest challenges she faces in developing the app is incomplete information. Visitors to Rose Hill and residents of middle Georgia are invited to contribute information to the Oak Ridge Project if they have relatives buried in the cemetery.

“If they could get in touch with us and let us know generally where those people may be located,” Taylor said. “Then we’ll have more accurate information to provide to people who are using the app and going on the website to see if they can use the digital map to locate burials.”

Some notable figures featured in the app will include the Allman Brothers, General Edward Dorr Tracy Jr. and Little Martha Ellis. The app is expected to be complete by the end of this year and will be continuously updated with new information.