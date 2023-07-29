Intensity Athletics Track and Field Club celebrates 10 years of growth; 35 athletes heading to Junior Olympics

Intensity Athletics, an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) youth Track and Field club based in Warner Robins, is marking its 10th anniversary with continued success.

Photo: Intensity Athletics

The club saw record-breaking participation of 110 kids aged between 6 to 18 years this year, according to Coach Hoy Thurman III.

Thurman says 14 of the team’s seniors have been awarded scholarships this spring.

51 student-athletes qualified to represent the Georgia-South Carolina Region 8 in Augusta in June, and 52 club athletes traveled to Orlando, Florida this month, where 18 athletes earned a total of 23 All American awards from the AAU.

“35 athletes qualified for Jr Olympics with 9 athletes electing to make the trip to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa next week where they will be competing against the nation’s fastest and strongest,” Thurman told 41NBC.

The club is always looking to expand. Anyone interested in joining Intensity Athletics can check out the Intensity Athletics Track Club Facebook page or email intensityathletics@gmail.com for more information.

Click here for the full schedule of Junior Olympics events and click here to stream the events online.