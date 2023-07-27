Intense heat continues Thursday with a few pop up storms



Wednesday continued our pattern of hot days with just a few showers and storms popping up.

A few showers are lingering tonight, but most of us will be staying dry after midnight.

Tomorrow will bring a similar forecast with sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.

A Bermuda high pressure will push more easterly winds into the area, bringing an increase in humidity.

A few showers and storms will be popping up during the afternoon on Thursday.



By Friday we will start to increase our rain chances (from isolated to scattered).

Highs will still be warming into the upper 90s, with some areas pushing into the 100s.



Looking ahead to the weekend we will be seeing our heat index pushing into the 100s.

This could be near heat advisory levels, so we will have to monitor that closely.

If we do see any storms over the weekend those should help to cool us off a bit.



Our weather pattern will remain pretty stagnant through the weekend and into next week.

Each day we will see intense heat, humidity, and a few showers and storms.