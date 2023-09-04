Inmate hangs himself in Bibb County Jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Bibb County Law Enforcement center who hanged himself.

He was found just after 12 p.m. on Sunday by corrections deputies. BCSO says life saving measures were taken until EMS arrived, and he was pronounced dead.

Since the death took place while he was in custody, an autopsy will be performed and the incident will be investigated by internal affairs.