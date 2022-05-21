Inmate accused of stabbing, killing Bibb deputy sentenced to 20 years

As a result, he plead guilty, but mentally ill on the following charges: several felony counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, and Interference with Government Property, multiple misdemeanor counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault, and Battery on another Monroe County Jail inmate and Monroe County Jail Personnel.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years, with 10 to be served in state prison, and the remaining 10 on probation.

As part of his sentence, he was also banished from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit which includes Lamar, Monroe, and Butts Counties.