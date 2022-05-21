Inmate accused of stabbing, killing Bibb deputy sentenced to 20 years
22-year-old Albert Booze had a competency hearing on Thursday to stand trial.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The man accused of killing a Bibb County deputy in April of 2021, was sentenced Friday.
22-year-old Albert Booze had a competency hearing on Thursday to stand trial. After testimony during the hearing from two Board Certified Psychologist with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, it was their opinion Booze was competent to stand trial.
As a result, he plead guilty, but mentally ill on the following charges: several felony counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, and Interference with Government Property, multiple misdemeanor counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault, and Battery on another Monroe County Jail inmate and Monroe County Jail Personnel.
He was sentenced to serve 20 years, with 10 to be served in state prison, and the remaining 10 on probation.
As part of his sentence, he was also banished from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit which includes Lamar, Monroe, and Butts Counties.