Ingleside Village ‘Trick or Treat’ set for Thursday, October 26

Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) will hold a family-friendly, Ingleside Village "trick or treat" event on Thursday, October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ingleside Village merchants will participate in the event that will include a teddy bear clinic and “friendly patrol” from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, according to a MVC news release.

Neighborhood families are encouraged to show up in costume to participate.

“Participating businesses will display a flyer in their window and have treats available,” the Facebook event’s page states.

You could be eligible for free medical services

MVC wants to remind the public that it offers free primary care, dental care, non-narcotic prescription medication assistance, cancer screenings, gynecology, dermatology, orthopedics, neurology, laboratory analyses, x-rays and other diagnostic services, as well as mental health counseling, to eligible patients.

Its services are at no cost to Macon-Bibb and Twiggs County residents who quality. Patients are screened for eligibility before seeing a physician.

Eligibility screening appointments are available weekly and can be made by calling (478) 755-1110 Ext. 121.

Eligibility criteria for MVC services are listed below:

Ages 18-64

Earn no more than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level

Be a resident of either Macon-Bibb or Twiggs County

Have no medical insurance

Be actively working in some capacity

MVC, powered by philanthropy and volunteer providers, is located at 376 Rogers Avenue (on the corner of Ingleside Avenue and Rogers Avenue).