Ingleside Village Antique Centre set to reopen following repairs

The store temporarily closed its doors in August when a severe storm blew the roof off of the building.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In August, Ingleside Village Antique Centre was forced to close its doors due to the building’s roof being blown off by a severe storm.

The store is now set to reopen after almost two months of repairs.

Ingleside Village Antique Centre first opened 20 years ago and is the only remaining antique store in Macon’s Ingleside Village, according to store manager Cathy Brantley.

She says after rain flooded the store’s interior, renovations were made to the building’s roof, floors, walls and ceiling.

Brantley explained that there wasn’t much damage to the store’s merchandise. She hopes the re-opening will bring new business to the store.

“So we’re looking for some new blood, some new dealers, and we just want to keep doing what we’ve been doing, which is provide quality antiques, because that’s why we’re still here,” Brantley said.

Renovations are still underway, but Ingleside Village Antique Centre will have a soft re-opening next Tuesday. The store is set to have its grand re-opening at the start of November once renovations are complete.