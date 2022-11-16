Ingleside Avenue gets new comic shop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A comic shop is now open on Ingleside Avenue.

The store, called Fanboy Collectibles and Comics, is new to Ingleside but not new to Macon. The store front moved from Columbus Road.

Fanboy specializes in comics, cards, games and collectibles. Owner Michael Huffman says he’s been doing business on and off for about a decade, and he’s excited about the new location.

“Our neighbors have been very welcoming,” Huffman said. “Oh Honey Bakery across the street brought us a welcome to the neighborhood cake, you know? Just been great folks all around.”

Fanboy is also hosting the Middle Georgia Comic Convention at the Anderson Conference Center in January.