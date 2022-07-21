Indoor marijuana growth operation found in Johnson County; 43 plants seized

KITE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department found an indoor marijuana growth operation inside a building while responding to a call for a medical emergency alarm.

According to JCSO, it happened Tuesday, July 19th, when deputies were dispatched after receiving a call for a medical emergency alarm that was activated at 1998 Minton Chapel Road in Kite. Reports of an elderly man staying in the home prompted authorities to make entry looking for the cause of the medical alarm, though nobody was found inside of the home.

Deputies found a sophisticated indoor marijuana growing operation inside, with LED “growing lights”, timers, and humidifiers set up to help in the growing process. Deputies seized 43 marijuana plants at various stages of growth, and also found materials and chemicals that aided in the growing process as well.

The first growth operation was found under a storage building, and– after a search warrant was obtained– 2 other indoor growing locations were found inside of another outbuilding. Members of the Governor’s Drug Task Force on Drug Suppression and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped in this investigation.

Arrests are expected to come shortly, JCSO says if you have any knowledge of this incident or any other illegal marijuana operations, call Detective Sergeant Raymond Garner at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.