Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase

The teens are suspects in a string of motor vehicle thefts in Shelbyville, IN.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75.

On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75.

Monroe County deputies arrived on scene and tried to block in the vehicle. The driver was able to get around the deputy and enter I-75 southbound. The driver then led deputies on an eight-mile vehicle chase, which included the stolen vehicle hitting another vehicle.

A Monroe County Deputy was able to end the chase by performing a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver). Two suspects ran from the crash scene, but they were captured and arrested.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Ethan Whaley, age 18, from Rushville, IN. The passenger was identified as Tony Bridges, age 19, from Shelbyville, IN. Both men are suspects in a string of motor vehicle thefts in Shelbyville, IN.

Ethan Whaley is charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and numerous traffic violations.

Tony Bridges is currently charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement.