Independence Day celebrations in Middle Georgia for 2022
July 4th, or Independence Day as it's also called, is coming up– and this weekend is the time to celebrate! Here's a list of what's going on in Middle Georgia and how you can choose to celebrate the holiday.
- Centerville’s celebration on Friday night kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and food trucks until 10 p.m. The celebration will conclude with a grand fireworks finale at center park in Centerville on church street.
- Dublin is planning a fireworks show on Saturday night at Southern Pines Regional Park. The celebration also includes rides for kids and food trucks, which open at 4 p.m., and the fireworks will start when it gets dark. Admission for this event is free.
- In Milledgeville, the city is hosting its fireworks celebration Saturday, just after dark on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College. The parking lot on campus will be closed for the event.
Organizers recommend watching the show from Walter B. Williams park or from the parking lot at the board of education.
- Main Street Forsyth is hosting an independence day celebration in downtown across from city hall tomorrow. Fireworks over Forsyth starts with a concert by “Atlanta’s Contagious Band” at 8 p.m., meanwhile, the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
- Perry’s celebration is happening Monday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The Freedom Fireworks celebration starts at 6 p.m. on the 4th! It includes food vendors, a kid’s zone and fireworks at dark.
- In Macon, Sparks Over the Park is Monday at Lake Tobesofkee. The park will open at 9 in the morning. It will cost $3 per person to enter the park, but children ages 6 and younger are free. Gates will close at 8 Monday night, and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.