Humidity continues to lower Thursday with plentiful sunshine



For much of Middle Georgia, it was feeling like fall today, at least as far as lower humidity is concerned.

Highs were limited to the low 90s in Macon, with lows tonight falling into the 60s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar forecast, with more dry air pushing in from the north.

Highs will warm into the low 90s Thursday with clear skies and dewpoints in the 60s.



This lower humidity will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the mid-90s (right around our actual highs).

By the weekend we will see a return of more moisture, resulting in a higher heat index.



With the higher humidity, we will also see a few chances for rain and storms beginning Sunday.

Our rain chances will be limited as we move into next week and a heat dome brings back high pressure.



Speaking of additional moisture, we are watching multiple areas for potential tropical development.

One of those areas is in the Gulf of Mexico, and although it is not expected to bring us tropical conditions, it will bring that Sunday rain chance.

The Texas and Mexico coasts are the most likely to see any real tropical impacts from this system.



Weather across our area will be staying pretty quiet through next week.

Highs warm into the mid-90s this weekend, and will be staying hot into next week.