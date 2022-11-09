How to handle a deer accident

Knowing what to do when a deer runs out in front of you could save you from hurting yourself or others, and causing damage to your car.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — No one expects to hit a deer while driving, but it’s that time of year again.

Trooper Teiple, the owner of Trooper’s Auto Collision in Macon, says deer are out when a lot of people are still on the road due to the time change.

He shares tips on what to do if a deer runs in front of you.

“Unfortunately, you need to hit the deer,” he said. “Don’t try to avoid the deer. Georgia pine is much more devastating than a deer, so unfortunately you’ll need to hit any animal. You don’t want to hit a tree.”

Maj. Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says to try not to make any erratic movements or speed up if a deer runs in front of your car.

“If you speed up enough you could launch the deer, and it’ll go over your vehicle rather into your windshield,” he said. “Those are factors you don’t know at the time, and what’s going to work and what’s not, so you’re really just rolling the dice, and it could make things worse.”

According to Teiple, hitting a deer causes a lot less damage than trying to avoid it.

“I had a lady in here the other week that avoided the deer in her driveway, and she did $7,000 worth of damage to her car in her own driveway, whereas if she would have just probably bumped the deer, she’d at most broke a headlight probably,” Teiple said.

Maj. Wolfe shares what you need to do if you hit a deer.

“Call 911,” he said. “I mean that’s a reportable accident. “We do them all the time, and of course, if there are injuries, 911 would need someone to get out there to check on them. So just call 911 and have an officer and an ambulance and whoever you need to come out and take care of the situation.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office estimates it sees hundreds of deer accidents each year.