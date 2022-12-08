How to donate toys to Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital’s ‘Holly Jolly Shoppe’

"It's so wonderful for them, these sweet kids," Child Life Specialist Heather Trescott said. "Nobody plans to be sick or injured or in the hospital, especially during the holidays. It's just a sad time to be away from home, and so donations like this just lift up the spirits of our kids so much and means so much to the families."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Holly Jolly Shoppe is returning to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

For most people, Christmas is a time of year during which families get together and exchange gifts in the comfort of their homes. However, that’s not possible for some.

The children staying at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital are all too familiar with this, which is why the hospital and the people of Middle Georgia come together to help bring Christmas cheer to them.

“It’s so wonderful for them, these sweet kids,” Child Life Specialist Heather Trescott said. “Nobody plans to be sick or injured or in the hospital, especially during the holidays. It’s just a sad time to be away from home, and so donations like this just lift up the spirits of our kids so much and means so much to the families.”

The Holly Jolly Shoppe, which is sponsored by the Navicent Health Foundation, makes this possible for the kids. They bring in toy donations from across Middle Georgia through community organizations during the month of December. The donations help provide a welcome distraction on Christmas day when children receive the toys.

“It’s basically a room in the hospital that we kind of turn into a toy store for the month of December, and these donations like these from the sheriff’s office go to help fill that little toy room up so the parents can pick out little items for their kids to get for Christmas,” Trescott explained.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was the first to make a donation, bringing in a pickup truck stacked with gifts. Sheriff David Davis says that the sheriff’s office has been working to bring toys to the hospital for more than 10 years.

“This is very meaningful for us,” he said. “It’s become an annual tradition for the sheriff’s office to collect toys and to bring them down here to the children’s hospital. It just means all the world to us to be able to help these kids that are going to be here, to help them have a special Christmas and to be able to give something back to the community and to give something to these kids who are getting treatment.”

If you’re interested in making donations, visit the Shoppe’s FAQ page here.