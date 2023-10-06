How the Georgia National Fair ensures ride safety each day

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 34th Annual Georgia National Fair is officially underway and it offers plenty of new and classic rides for kids of all ages.

Marketing Director for the Georgia National Fair, Maggie Lane, says there is a ride for everyone from thrill seekers to small children or anyone looking for something a little laid back.

“We do have those thrill rides that are gonna take you all the way up and all the way down really, really fast,” Lane said. “And then we’ve also got our kiddie rides, so kids from all ages can enjoy the rides.”

This year, there are more than 80 rides and fun houses at the fair, but the fun wouldn’t be possible without ensuring that the fairgrounds and rides are safe for guests.

“The Georgia National Fair is incredibly safe for many reasons, and one of those is just how seriously we take our rides setup,” Lane said.

According to Lane, each ride goes through rigorous testing by state-certified inspectors before the fair.

She explained that the fair’s ride partner, Reithoffer Shows, also hires its own safety supervisors to perform daily safety checks on the rides.

“Those ride safety supervisors with Reithoffer Shows check every single fair ride, every single morning of the fair to ensure the safety and the proper running and operation of these rides,” said Lane.

Some new additions to this year’s fair include The Hulk thrill ride, New York New York fun house, and the Himalaya spinning ride.

Of course, the fair wouldn’t be complete without the classics like its giant slide, carousel, and Ferris wheel.

There are age and height requirements for riders posted at the front of each ride.

“Each ride is a little bit different,” Lane said. “Of course, we all know the traditional ‘keep your hands and legs inside of the ride at all times,’ but beyond that, all of these rides are incredibly safe.”

Lane says this year, the fair has completely revamped the process for purchasing tickets and armbands for rides.

There will be new digital kiosks at two separate locations where you can purchase and receive your armbands in one stop. Those armbands cost $25, and offer unlimited access for all rides on the day they are purchased.

The fair has a new clear bag policy this year as well. Lane says if you plan on bringing a bag to the fair, it needs to be clear for you to enter the fairgrounds.

The youth policy is also in effect every day after 5pm. Youth age 17 and under will require a parent or guardian to be in attendance with them.

Lane says it’s important to follow Fairground policies and ride safety rules so that everyone can stay safe and have fun.