How Middle Georgia organizations are providing essential aid after Hurricane Idalia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following Hurricane Idalia’s trek through the Southeast on Wednesday, storm evacuees and residents of Middle Georgia need to know where they can turn for help.

That’s why volunteer and nonprofit agencies across the region are in place to provide necessary resources like food and shelter.

At the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, President and CEO Kathy McCollum says the food bank stocks its more than 100 affiliate food pantries based on a community’s needs.

She says the pantries provide a valuable resource for people who might not be able to stock up on groceries before a storm or who may be impacted by power outages.

“People who have different circumstances whose resources aren’t as great will need to maybe make an extra visit to a food pantry to be able to get those essentials so they can keep their family healthy,” McCollum said.

McCollum explained that the food bank also works with other agencies like the Red Cross in the event of a disaster.

According to Holly Winner, Executive Director for the Red Cross of Central Midwest Georgia, it takes a collaborative effort of volunteers and organizations to help families access the resources they need.

“When it comes to disasters, we partner with a lot of different organizations that are all participating in different aspects of recovery relief,” Winner said.

Winner explained that the Red Cross can provide shelter to those who are fleeing a storm or have lost their homes to storm damage.

“As we move out of that, we just help clients in order to formulate their next steps and recover from this disaster,” she said.

In the days leading up to a storm, Winner says the Red Cross works to coordinate with volunteers and shelters to make sure they are prepared to provide aid.

McCollum says while you can prepare for a storm, it’s hard to anticipate an emergency. That’s why it’s important for disaster relief to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“We’re proud to be here, and we have a good relationship with the folks with emergency operations and all of that, so we’re able to react pretty quickly,” she said.

Click here to find a food pantry near you.

You can also find shelter, receive alerts and make an emergency checklist by downloading the Red Cross Emergency app, or find help by clicking here.