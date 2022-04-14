Houston Medical Center helps man battle through Covid coma

Adam Farber was admitted to Houston Medical Center after battling Covid-19. He was put on a ventilator, and then fell into a coma for 42 days.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Adam Farber is up and walking after spending 60 days in a Houston County hospital.

In November of 2021, Adam Farber was admitted to Houston Medical Center after battling Covid-19. Farber was put on a ventilator, and then fell into a coma for 42 days.

Almost three weeks later, and being in the hospital for 60 days, Adam was able to walk out in January. After leaving the hospital, he spent 10 days in the Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehab Center.

“Six hours a day rehab. Half the time is doing the workout the other half is resting in between because this did serious damage to my lungs. Which just made me out of breath. just getting up and leaning for something at the foot of my bed could take everything out of me,” said Adam Farber.

His wife Erica Farber, said the team at Houston Medical Center will always be family.